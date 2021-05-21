Steem Dollars Price Reaches $7.22 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $55.30 million and approximately $193,092.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00020176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001981 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006483 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,658,345 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

