Stephane Bancel Sells 19,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $1,089,900.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $161.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,139,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,552. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of -99.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Moderna by 80.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.