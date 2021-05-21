Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSEMKT:ITRG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,149. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.74.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
