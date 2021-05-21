Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSEMKT:ITRG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,149. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

