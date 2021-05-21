Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,947 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,103% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

