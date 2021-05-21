Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 15,773 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,011% compared to the average daily volume of 1,420 call options.

Shares of BATS PAVE remained flat at $$25.91 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,465 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,236,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,517,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.