Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $73.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.