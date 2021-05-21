Summit Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,450 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AB traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,337. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.