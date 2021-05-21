Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $445.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit