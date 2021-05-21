Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $445.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

