Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.