Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

May 21st, 2021

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.64.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$27.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$41.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,545.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.97. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,083.33%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

