Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.17. 11,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,490,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 693,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 255,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 388,505 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

