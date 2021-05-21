Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.17. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 439,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

