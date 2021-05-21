SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Barend Reijn Sells 9,711 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,962.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

