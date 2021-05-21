Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $339,023.52 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 214,772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

