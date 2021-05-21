Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $132.26 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.96 or 0.00501789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,329,703 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.