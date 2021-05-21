Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Insider Sarah Dunn Sells 14,759 Shares

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPR opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 722.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.