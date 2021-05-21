TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.48). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 326.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 65,772 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,249,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,952,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $736.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.13.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

