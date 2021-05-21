TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$48.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $32.60 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $33.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

