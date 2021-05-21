Ted Morris Johnson Sells 31,380 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $251,873,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $49,765,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $31,530,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

