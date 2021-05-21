Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of TLTZY remained flat at $$6.65 during midday trading on Friday. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.6729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

