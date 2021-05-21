Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

