Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Up 4.8%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 41,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,377,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several research firms have commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

