Terracoin Price Hits $0.0348 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $799,154.16 and approximately $2,203.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.07 or 0.01831356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.98 or 0.00464487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001781 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003581 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

