TerraKRW (KRT) Market Cap Reaches $49.55 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $49.55 million and approximately $31,425.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00420424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00211426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.73 or 0.01011280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00030462 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 57,096,321,075 coins and its circulating supply is 57,095,591,966 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.