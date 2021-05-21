TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRSSF stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Clarus Securities increased their target price on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

