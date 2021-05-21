Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post sales of $237.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the lowest is $215.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $280.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $929.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. 4,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

