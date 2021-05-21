Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Invests $732,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Eaton makes up about 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

ETN stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $77.06 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.