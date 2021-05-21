Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.22 and a 200 day moving average of $242.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

