TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 281,238 shares.The stock last traded at $93.30 and had previously closed at $93.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

