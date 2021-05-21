The Buckle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 852 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,508% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

In related news, Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $417,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $522,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock worth $2,974,320. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

