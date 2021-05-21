The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

The Cato has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

NYSE CATO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 166,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,744. The Cato has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

