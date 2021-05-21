The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CC. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Chemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

