The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.77. 20,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,149. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

