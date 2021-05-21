The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

PLCE stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

