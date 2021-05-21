The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.
PLCE stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
