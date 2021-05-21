The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

PLCE stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $3.69. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

