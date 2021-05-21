The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €800.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €670.27 ($788.56).

KER opened at €713.30 ($839.18) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €651.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €588.70. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

