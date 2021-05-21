The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €800.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €670.27 ($788.56).

KER opened at €713.30 ($839.18) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €651.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €588.70. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (EPA:KER)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit