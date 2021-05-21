The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.33 ($214.51).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €177.40 ($208.71) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €170.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €160.99. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.