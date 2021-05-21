The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) to Buy

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

SHLS opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

