The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

GT opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

