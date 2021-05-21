The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 11,600 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $220,190,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

