The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

NYSE HD opened at $315.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

