The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,083,678 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083,678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth $7,219,000.

Shares of VYGG opened at $10.00 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

