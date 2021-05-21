The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,696 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

