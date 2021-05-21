The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$89.50

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$86.50 to C$89.50 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.29.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at C$87.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.36. The stock has a market cap of C$159.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$54.80 and a 1 year high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.