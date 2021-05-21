The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

DIS stock opened at $171.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

