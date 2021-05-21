The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CFO Sells $2,732,274.50 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WU opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in The Western Union by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 207,351 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in The Western Union by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 213,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 194,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

