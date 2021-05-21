The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CFO Sells $2,732,274.50 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of WU opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in The Western Union by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 207,351 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in The Western Union by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 213,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 194,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
