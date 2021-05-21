Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.54. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 27 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.