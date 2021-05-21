Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.54. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 27 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.