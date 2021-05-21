Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 0.8%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 763,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,656,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.