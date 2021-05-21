Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 0.8%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 763,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,656,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

