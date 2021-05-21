Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $544.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.