Tourist Token Market Cap Reaches $58,067.89 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tourist Token has a market cap of $58,067.89 and approximately $96.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00397134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00201993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00895398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029591 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

